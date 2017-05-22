WannaCry! Why Linux Makes More Sense.
It’s like my mother always told me, “It’s your own blooming fault!”
If you pirate software or fail to keep your OS updated, you deserve what you get! I know, I know the world would be a lot better place if there weren’t so many evil dudes just trying to wangle a buck (or bitcoin in this case) out of hapless, overworked IT folks. But the truth is there are, always have been, and always will be, those cads who like to take advantage of the unprepared.
I truly love this article – it really sums the whole mess up nicely as to why Linux makes sense:
My synopsis:
- Linux isn’t Windows – the very nature of Linux means less malware
- Patching Linux is a whole lot easier and less intrusive than patching Windows
- Linux is a like a “prison” – your pretty much guarded all the time
- Windows is like a “food court” – have at it, anything goes… once you’re inside
- Linux is the like the US government: separation of church and state:
- The core OS is the “state,” and it’s sacrosanct;
- The interface to the OS (i.e. the desktop) is like the “church,” open to anyone to modify – but it’s not going to be catastrophic if something goes wrong in the church!
Read the entire article here, WannaCry! Why Linux Makes More Sense.
via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!
