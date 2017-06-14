WannaCry? Not really. A report from the 11th Eskenzi PR IT Analyst and CISO Forum

May 16th and 17th 2017 saw Eskenzi PR stage its 11th 2-day IT Security Analyst Forum, as usual, in London. The morning of the second day (which was a Wednesday) was the customary CISO (chief information security officer) roundtable. A coming together of 20 or so IT security leaders from blue chip UK enterprises and public sector organisations to share their views with the analysts and IT security vendors that sponsor the event.

The timing was interesting, as although no one knew it in the run-up, the event took place just after the WannaCry weekend (the global release of a worm carrying ransomware that infected certain unpatched and unprotected devices running Microsoft Windows). Speculation was rife on the Tuesday night that there would be gaps in the CISO line-up as some absented themselves to deal with the aftermath. Not so, they all turned up.

The CISOs had plenty of other things to talk about. The impending GDPR (the EU General Data Protection Regulation) inevitably came up a few times. However, as Quocirca speculated in its recent Computer Weekly GDPR buyer’s guide, most CISOs felt their organisations were well on their way with their GDPR compliance plans. Generally it was considered that personal data has already been secured to deal with existing requirements, so the main new challenges were around data processing rules. There was a generally positive view of the regulation’s enhanced privacy aims and, for the record, the CISOs did not think Brexit would make much difference to UK data privacy laws.

