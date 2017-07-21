VMworld 2017: Sessions of Interest
In one month VMworld 2017 will be held in Las Vegas, conference like this are overwhelming when you experience them the first time. This blog is here to help you be prepared when you walk in Mandalay conference center. This year the conference will be held in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, The Mandalay hotel is the playground. VMworld is the conference of VMware, if you are wondering what VMware offers please look at their site which is found here – VMware.com In the previous blog I wrote about the preparation and my session pick for VMworld. This blog will be about what is to see in Las Vegas, what to expect at VMworld and more like that. This part is about the sessions at VMworld, I made a small selection of them.
Agenda
This blog will consist of several parts, this blog is about the sessions of interest.
- Artificial intelligence, big data and Machine learning
- Moving forward with applications and cloud
- Workspace
- Horizon 7.x
- Workspace ONE
- GPU
- Mobility
- Security & Privacy
- Group / Panel discussions
- Future
Read the entire article here, VMworld2017: Sessions of interest
