VMware’s Wavefront Acquisition: Analyst’s View

Many of you may have seen the recent announcement on VMware acquiring Wavefront, a Palo Alto-based cloud analytics firm. You can learn the initial details about the acquisition from the blog article written by Ajay Singh, the General Manager and SVP of the VMware Cloud Management Business Unit.

Now, I am glad to share with you more analysis of this event – this time, from one of the major analysts in the cloud space.

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is the leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. Torsten Volk, EMA’s managing research director, hybrid cloud, has just published an EMA Impact Brief focused on VMware’s acquisition of Wavefront. The brief covers the Wavefront’s background, its solutions and technology, and the EMA’s view on how Wavefront will help to further propel VMware’s DevOps capabilities.

Read the entire article here, Wavefront Acquisition: Analyst’s View – VMware Cloud Management

via the fine folks at VMware!