Join us from the comfort of your desks at VMware’s vForum Online Spring 2018! You’ll hear Pat Gelsinger’s keynote, 20 break-out sessions, 13 hands-on-labs, and more.

Don’t miss Brad Tompkins’ session, “What’s New with vSphere” at 9:30 am PDT.

Sign up to tune in live on April 18: https://bit.ly/2GyI6hU

From the fine folks at VMware TV.