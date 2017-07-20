VMware’s New Contest : Share Your vROps 6.6 Upgrade Story

The VMware Communities is running a contest on vRealize Operations 6.6 (vROps 6.6). Make sure you check it out and participate by sharing your upgrade experience. Top winners will get exciting prizes!

If you are all excited about our new release of vROps 6.6 and have already upgraded, please share your story. We are running a contest through July 2017 to spotlight the top 3 stories in our upcoming blog. The top 3 winners will be selected to get a 1:1 training workshop for your entire team with our product experts.

Top 5 reasons to upgrade to vROps 6.6:

Simple to use and more efficient

Fully automated workload balancing

More Dashboards Out of the Box

Tighter Integration with VSAN, vRealize Log Insight, vRealize Business for Cloud

Better look and feel with HTML5 Clarity UI

Watch this 5-min video to learn how to upgrade!

Read the entire article here, New Contest : Share Your vROps 6.6 Upgrade Story

