VMware’s Brian Madden, Lead Field Technologist, VMware Asks, Is VDI Dead?

Five years ago, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) was all the rage. But now that everyone’s talking about the digital workspace, intelligence, mobile apps, and identity management, it’s almost like we forgot about little ole VDI! So where is VDI in 2018? Have we already reached peak VDI? Is VDI on the decline, or are its brightest days still to come? In this session, Brian Madden will look at how VDI fits into the end-user computing world in 2018 and where it’s headed. He’ll discuss VDI hot-button issues like persistent versus non-persistent disks, VDI versus RDSH, on-premises versus cloud, remoting protocols, and integration with physical desktops and laptops.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware VMworld.