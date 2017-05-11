VMware: Your Top 12 AirWatch 9.1 Questions Answered!
Our recent VMware AirWatch 9.1 webinar explored new capabilities introduced in our most recent release. Thank you to everyone who was able to join us for the live event. If you were not able to join live, check out the replay here.Due to time constraints, we did not get to all of your questions during the live event. We compiled answers to the top 12 questions on the 9.1 release that we missed during the webinar on topics like:
- Android Enterprise
- Apple
- Windows 10
- VMware Boxer Productivity App
Did we missing the answer to your question? Add it to the comments below, and one of our amazing experts will provide the answer.
AirWatch 9.1 & Android
1. When opening a work app, can we set the Android passcode requirement to only exist if no device passcode is present? It would be nice to avoid a user having to enter an app passcode if they also have a passcode to unlock their device.
Read the entire article here, Your Top 12 AirWatch 9.1 Questions Answered!
via the fine folks at VMware!
