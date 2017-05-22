VMware Workstation 12.5.6 Now Available with Windows 10 Creators Update Support

We’re happy to announce some new updates to VMware Workstation 12.5, both Pro and Player editions.In this release, versioned 12.5.6, we’ve improved support for the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update as both Host and Guest, as well as several bug, and security fixes.

You can grab the update by using the Check for Updates function in Workstation, or by visiting:

vmware.com/go/getworkstation

Check out the release notes here: http://pubs.vmware.com/Release_Notes/en/workstation/12/workstation-1256-release-notes.html