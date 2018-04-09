VMware Women Who Code’s Jennifer Tacheff on Women in Tech

Women of Silicon Valley brought together industry trailblazers last month to share their stories on the importance of female role models within the tech sphere. A significant discussion at the conference centered around creating strategies for addressing the gender gap, measuring the effectiveness of diversity and inclusion policies, and the need to push this topic to the forefront of business cultures. VMware had the opportunity to speak with conference presenter Jennifer Tacheff, vice president of partnerships and growth at Women Who Code, on her career journey and what it means to her to get more women involved in tech. Follow Jennifer on Twitter and learn more about her in the Q&A below.

Tacheff: As vice president of partnerships and growth, I’ve helped to scale the company to serve over 137,000 members around the globe. We are the largest and most active of organizations in the world for technical women, and our daily impact is beyond incredible. I’ve worked in the education space in the past, and I understand that girls coming out of high school and college need role models and leadership to aspire to. If over 50 percent of women leave tech at the mid-career level, they’re not getting to the executive levels to bring about change. That’s where Women Who Code comes in.Can you tell us a little about your career journey? What inspired you to pursue your current role at Women Who Code?

Via the fine folks at VMware!