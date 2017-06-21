Home VMware Wins ‘Best Use Of Virtualization Tech’ in Telco

VMware Wins 'Best Use Of Virtualization Tech' in Telco

VMware Wins ‘Best Use Of Virtualization Tech’ in Telco
Last week at the TechXLR8 Awards in London, VMware and the company’s vCloud NFV solution were recognized as the award winner for “Best Use of Virtualization Technology.” VMware vCloud NFV allows communication service providers to create and launch new 5G and IoT services in a much more agile, flexible, cost effective, and scalable way.

VMware’s Honore LaBourdette, vice president of global market development for telco, said, “VMware continues to gain recognition and momentum as one of if not the leading network function virtualization platform for helping communications service providers accelerate their digital transformation. We’re excited that the judges recognized the success and value of our vCloud NFV platform in honoring us with this award.”

VMware’s vCloud NFV strategy hits on three major business cases for CSPs today: new service development and delivery for top line growth; cost optimization and reduction for bottom line improvement; and customer service/satisfaction resulting in subscriber retention and growth. With more than 80 NFV deployments by more than 45 CSPs serving more than 300 million subscribers worldwide, VMware vCloud NFV accelerates service innovation and delivery, reduces costs, and simplifies network operations. As virtualization is a prerequisite to 5G network buildout, VMware vCloud NFV delivers a platform for new service development today, with an architecture that will support implementation of 5G in the future. By deploying vCloud NFV platform, CSPs can build, provision and sell new services in days instead of months, positively influence customer quality of experience, and significantly improve OPEX and CAPEX.

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
