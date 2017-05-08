VMware: Windows 10 S, Dell EMC World & Access Management

Here’s the first edition of our new series, top end-user computing (EUC) news! Sign up at the top of this page to get the weekly newsletter in your inbox every Friday.

The password is …

We released the results of a new VMware survey this week that revealed companies’ top 10 identity and access management (IAM) challenges. At the top of the list, IT and business pros said password management gives them the biggest heebie-jeebies. Here are three big takeaways from the IAM research.

Quote of the Week

“The days of being able to secure data sitting on a machine are long gone. Even if you could ensure all devices were properly secured and adhere to corporate standards, you need multiple different tool sets to manage across the different platforms. It’s too complex. Security needs to follow the user, so it can adapt to their context of use—not be tied to individual assets.”

—Dave Grant, vice president of product and technical marketing at VMware, talks securing the digital workspace.

