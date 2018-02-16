VMware: Win “Dell EMC VxRail VMware VSAN Over Nutanix HCI”

Gartner has just released its first HyperConverged Infrastructure magic quadrant as of January 2018 and unsurprisingly Nutanix is leading the way. Dell EMC is lurking right at the corner just barely behind Nutanix while VMware is 3rd on the leaders board followed by HP which I wouldn’t think would have made it as leaders without Simplivity acquisition.

Having read the report thoroughly and being involved in the HCI world almost from the beginning, I find that the report holds merit and is technically genuine. The Pros and Cons raised are straight to the point and valid in my humble opinion never the less a bit lacking in terms of HCI surrounding echo system of products such as SDN, Hypervisor, Operations, Monitoring, Cloud, and DR.

The aim of this post is not to technically evaluate both solutions nor to compare offerings but rather to guide potential prospects such as partners and to some extent vendors on how to win with Dell EMC VxRail over Nutanix at customer HCI engagements not only from a technology perspective but also overall engagement strategy “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.” (Sun Tzu)

First and Foremost realizing that the benefit and success of your customer is the ultimate goal thus it is imperative that we really believe that VxRail in VMware environments is a better fit than Nutanix which I honestly do, not only from a pure technical perspective but from an overall offering as well. An important note here is that we DONT care how much IOPS is provided or how many services are supported or what features are added UNLESS it maps to our customer requirements and this is key. 1 Million IOPS on a single VM on AHV with 100% read is definitely cool but does it map to a customer requirement, 99.9999999% of the times NO it does not so end of story.

