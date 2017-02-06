VMware: Win 10 Features, AirWatch Update & More Top Mobile News

10 for 10 with Windows 10.

(Say that five times fast.)CNET this week updated its “10 Best Features Coming to Windows 10” list. In anticipation of the Creators Update, reporter Matt Elliott ranks a smarter settings layout—particularly simplifying the pairing of new devices—at the top of his list. Read all 10 of Matt’s “best” Windows 10 Creators Update features rankings here.

Is this the Android you were looking for?

Thanks to a new VMware AirWatch product update, IT admins no longer need to use the force to enable Google Play apps on Android devices.

VMware product manager Bhavesh Kumar shares two big updates within the unified endpoint management (UEM) platform, including radically simplified app management with its new Google Play integration. Dive into the details and see the update in action, thanks to these three gifs.

Read the entire article here, Win 10 Features, AirWatch Update & More Top Mobile News

via the fine folks at VMware!