VMware: Why you need to look outside of IT to give a business what it needs from a digital transformation

We began working with VMware as its first EMEA partner – offering server virtualization – in 2002. Our solutions have always been developed in line with VMware’s product roadmap, so it’s been a big journey – one that’s taken us from virtual servers to virtual desktops to software-defined data centers and on to supporting Cross-Cloud.

In fact, when I think about the first project we worked on, I can’t believe how simple it was. With server virtualization, you knew immediately how you could help the customer, because you could see they had too many servers and virtualizing them would reduce that number. But the industry has changed. The solutions we offer now go far beyond just helping the IT team. In fact, I know VMware researched the issue recently and found 64% of business leaders in Germany are seeing technology management move away from IT. With technology decentralized, we have the power to have a real business impact on the company, its staff – and its customers.

For us, that means creating a business model where we provide a consulting service at the outset, with a dedicated team asking customers what the organisation’s challenges are and where they want to be in five years. That’s no longer a question just for the IT team – it’s something we ask all the different business departments individually. It might be a digital transformation being embarked upon, but that doesn’t always mean having technical discussions.

via the fine folks at VMware!