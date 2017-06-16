VMware: Why you need to look outside of IT to give a business what it needs from a digital transformation

Roland König, Head of Virtualization at Bechtle AG, VMware’s largest German partner, talks about the journey they have gone on from being a server virtualization partner towards supporting full business digital transformations – and why the decentralisation of IT has changed their business model

We began working with VMware as its first EMEA partner – offering server virtualization – in 2002. Our solutions have always been developed in line with VMware’s product roadmap, so it’s been a big journey – one that’s taken us from virtual servers to virtual desktops to software-defined data centers and on to supporting Cross-Cloud.

In fact, when I think about the first project we worked on, I can’t believe how simple it was. With server virtualization, you knew immediately how you could help the customer, because you could see they had too many servers and virtualizing them would reduce that number. But the industry has changed. The solutions we offer now go far beyond just helping the IT team. In fact, I know VMware researched the issue recently and found 64% of business leaders in Germany are seeing technology management move away from IT. With technology decentralized, we have the power to have a real business impact on the company, its staff – and its customers.

