VMware: Why We’re Celebrating 20 Years of Open Source

Didn’t we just celebrate 26 years of Linux? How can open source be only 20?

The 20th anniversary marks the moment when the term “open source” entered our lexicon. In February of 1998, a group of developers came together to describe their ideals for software development, or more precisely, to create a name for the licenses that covered such projects. I think they’d be unhappy if I described this as the creation of a brand. But there are similarities.

These developers started to define criteria for what it meant for a project to be open source.

As is typical for movements that bring together people with different backgrounds, ideals, and goals, there was spirited debate about what terms such as “free software” and “open source” meant, and how they were different or alike. To the people who coined the term, and who subsequently have tried to define it more precisely, those distinctions are very important. However, reflecting back over two decades, I want to focus, instead, on the sizable impact of the open-source community, the amazing suite of technologies they developed, and how they changed the IT industry and impacted the larger economy.

A New Way Forward

The underlying idea of a community working together, developing software, and doing so under a framework of licenses—licenses that encouraged collaboration and enshrined the rights of those who received copies of open-source software—was a fundamental departure from the prevailing approach of the packaged software of the 1990s.

