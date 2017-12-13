Home News VMware: Why End User Computing is Undergoing Rapid Change

VMware: Why End User Computing is Undergoing Rapid Change

VMware: Why End User Computing is Undergoing Rapid Change
The VMware IT End User Services mission is straightforward: to enable our colleagues to do their best work by delivering a delightful technology experience. This translates to delivering a rich experience regardless of location or device.

The challenge to accomplishing this is orchestrating adoption of the technologies that improve individual productivity, collaboration, and efficiency but have the flexibility to keep up with a rapidly changing business environment. Balancing these demands has a major impact on how we deliver our services to our colleagues. Here are five trends where I believe the fast rate of change is affecting how we deliver our services over the next year:

    1. Mobile workspace. Our employees are on the move–between offices, airports, home, and cars. The device they use (personal or business) to access their workspace depends on where they are. IT’s challenge is to minimize the friction points between both business and personal devices and different locations to maximize productivity and comply with security policies. Artificial intelligence is emerging as a key foundation for these types of contextual services.
    2. Customized desktop imaging. Configuring new desktops and laptops is a manual and inefficient process with a lot of missed opportunities. To shorten the time between order and delivery, VMware IT is partnering with its laptop suppliers to custom image computers at the factory to a specific colleague’s requirements. All a colleague will need to do to get started is enter his or her credentials and wi-fi connection. This translates to a much faster time to productivity.

Read the entire article here, Why End User Computing is Undergoing Rapid Change

Via the fine folks at VMware!

News
VMware
VMware

VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

          Share this video