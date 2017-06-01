VMware: Why Customizing vROPs Is Important for Your Container Strategy

Two key takeaways from last month’s DockerCon: containers have gone mainstream and system administrators are paying close attention. Long a haven for developers, this year’s DockerCon in Austin hosted more system administrators than I’d ever seen, and they all seemed to be asking one question: We get it that containers are here to stay; how do we operationalize them?

Fortunately, VMware has an easy answer: pretty much the same way you have put any other application into production when you are using our cloud management platform. VMware vCenter and vSphere Integrated Containers (“VIC”) enable system administrators to manage an increasingly diverse application ecosystem, including microservices, cloud-native applications and traditional, monolithic ones, across public and private clouds, all from a common platform. This greatly eases the administrative burden because it means you can manage containers using the same, familiar tools you use to manage your VMs.

The challenge of how to monitor containers is a bit more complex. As you might suspect, I’m optimistic that VMware can make that also as simple as possible, but the truth is monitoring microservices is somewhat different and the ability to customize your monitoring solution will be part of the answer for some time to come.

via the fine folks at VMware!