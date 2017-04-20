VMware: What’s Hot and What’s Not in 2017

There’s been much buzz around the latest retail tech trends following the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) “Big Show 2017.” The overwhelming display of innovation this year focused on three key areas that are transforming the retail industry: the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented/virtual reality, and cloud advancements. Retailers looking to maintain a competitive edge will need to invest in these three areas.

IoT and the Connected Retail Environment

Connecting appliances to the Internet has a strong appeal to consumers, and it comes down to consumer convenience. The ability to preheat an oven, start a dishwasher, or order groceries from a connected device simplifies the life of the consumer. The more that retailers can address consumer needs for simplifying tasks and saving time, the better positioned retailers will be in the crowded retail market.

Another benefit that connected retailers are experiencing involves product performance. Image recognition technology, as shared by both Intel and Trax, delivers insight to retailers from store shelves on how their products are performing. This allows sales associates to monitor and reduce out-of-stock occurrences, ultimately increasing revenue and improving customer experience. IoT is also improving the customer experience by helping retailers personalize shopping.. At NRF Ron Jon showcased its interactive Smart Digital Surfboard, which determines important customer information, including gender, age bracket, and dwell time, to help customize the shopping experience for each person.

