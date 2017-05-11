VMware: What Will The Public Cloud Cost You? Find Out With A Free Hybrid Cloud Assessment (HCA) From VMware

Whether you work at a small business or a very large enterprise, I’d be willing to bet that you have considered moving your applications and data to the public cloud. After all, “the cloud” is everywhere. We are barraged by cloud advertisements on TV, the radio, and the Internet telling us that “we will be left behind if we don’t move to the cloud”.

According to IDC, the bulk of large enterprises already run VMs in the public cloud. And not only do customers want a hybrid cloud strategy – 65% of organizations say they already have a hybrid cloud strategy today. According to Gartner, total public cloud spending through 2019 is projected to reach $318B. Particularly hot is Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Gartner predicts that 87% of organizations will be using an IaaS platform by 2017.

That being said, practical enterprise IT practitioners (like you) know that around the public cloud is a ton of hype that doesn’t apply to every company and every workload. YES, there can be real value and huge benefits to moving to the public cloud but that doesn’t mean that a wholesale move to the cloud is smart either.

