VMware: Week’s Top EUC News Will Blow Your Mind
“Microsoft Azure users now have access to genuine desktop as a service solution.”
That’s SiliconANGLE on our huge news this week: We’re delivering VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure. By connecting Azure to the Horizon Cloud control plane, our joint customers are empowered with more flexibility to deliver virtual desktops and apps. Get the FAQs here.
“Our customers have their preference of public cloud offerings and should be able to choose the industry leader in desktop and app virtualization regardless of that cloud preference.”
—Dave Grant, VP of Product Marketing for VMware End-User Computing, at VMware Radius
Plus, using Horizon Cloud with on-premises infrastructure? Here’s what’s new for you.
The digital workspace just upped its IQ.
