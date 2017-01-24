VMware: Watch This School District Use Mobility & Apps for Innovative Digital Learning
Watch more stories and learn about integrated solutions for mobile technology in education: http://www.air-watch.com/industries/primary-secondary-education/
“IT exists to enable instruction,” says Michelle Delaney. Digital learning is the future of education, but how do you securely and easily enable that digital education for teachers and students? Learn what Lexington County School District ONE did and which tools they chose to mobilize education and enable limitless learning.
From the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper