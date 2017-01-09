VMware vSphere with Operations Management – Intelligent Workload Placement
vSphere with Operations Management leverages vRealize Operations to better optimize a vSphere environment’s resources and workloads.
This video focuses on how vR Ops can manage workloads within datacenter or custom datacenter objects. Workload Placement also features its own dashboard which is available out of the box. This dashboard takes a look at metrics such as CPU Demand, Memory Consumed, and vSphere Configuration Limit. It then applies those across datacenter and/or custom datacenters, clusters, and individual hosts themselves. The video will walk through a high-level overview of what Workload Placement is, how it interacts with vSphere’s DRS, and then walking through a use case of balancing a workload imbalance between clusters.
More Information: https://featurewalkthrough.vmware.com/#!/vsphere-6-5/intelligent-workload-placement
From the fine folks at VMware vSphere.
