VMware vSphere with Operations Management – DRS Dashboard

vSphere with Operations Management leverages vRealize Operations to better optimize a vSphere environment’s resources and workloads.

This video focuses on vR Ops’ new DRS dashboard. This dashboard is available out of the box and can be used to monitor and manage clusters’ DRS configuration and workloads. The video will walk through a high-level overview on DRS followed by going through an example of a host in a cluster being under abnormally high load and how to resolve the issue without ever leaving the vR Ops portal.

More Information: https://featurewalkthrough.vmware.com/#!/vsphere-6-5/distributed-resource-scheduler-dashboard

From the fine folks at VMware vSphere.