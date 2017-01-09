VMware vSphere with Operations Management – DRS Dashboard
vSphere with Operations Management leverages vRealize Operations to better optimize a vSphere environment’s resources and workloads.
This video focuses on vR Ops’ new DRS dashboard. This dashboard is available out of the box and can be used to monitor and manage clusters’ DRS configuration and workloads. The video will walk through a high-level overview on DRS followed by going through an example of a host in a cluster being under abnormally high load and how to resolve the issue without ever leaving the vR Ops portal.
More Information: https://featurewalkthrough.vmware.com/#!/vsphere-6-5/distributed-resource-scheduler-dashboard
From the fine folks at VMware vSphere.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Share this:
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet