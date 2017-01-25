VMware vSphere Sizing – opvizor
Markus Kraus wrote a Power CLI script in order to make it easier for him and his colleagues the recurring task of the data collection in order to make a VMware vSphere Sizing. This collects some information in an existing VMware vSphere environment as a basis for a new hardware sizing.
If you can read German, please check the complete article here
The focus of the collected data is the server sizing. The current version also contains some storage data.
Of course, these data alone are not sufficient to create sizing. For Markus a qualified sizing means a holistic view of the requirements and processes of the customer.
Read the entire article here, VMware vSphere sizing – opvizor
via the fine folks at opvizor.
