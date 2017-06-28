VMware vSphere Performance in multi-tenant environments
Some of our Performance Analyzer customers either run environments for their tenants or build their own internal multi-tenant environments.
One of the biggest issues typically is the performance customer notice vs. the real performance. Who doesn’t know the words “it was a lot faster before we moved the services”, or “the last update made everything slow”.
I even remember that people complained about slow systems just because they were aware that there was an migration from physical to virtual systems. They stopped complaining the moment somebody told them, “no, you’re running physical again”. Then everything was great again – nobody told them, that nothing changed – systems were virtual before and after. But the rumor and the assumption that virtual systems are slower, made users complain.
So, if the customer could check the real performance of their own systems in an individual dashboard that would already be a big help. As the responsible system administrator, you typically want to all details, while the customer should see the most important data – to not raise more questions than answered.
Of course, today everything is better 😉 But, at least you have performance monitoring tools that leave no question, right? If not, you should check out Performance Analyzer.
