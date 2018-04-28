The new VMware vSphere 6.7, recently available in GA, increase all configuration maximums to new limits (compared to the v6.5 and previous versions).

Maybe we can say with no limit, or at least, to be serious, with really huge numbers compared to the actual needs and the existing compunting power.

Those new limits are both for scalability aspect, but also to fit with possible performance requirements, considering that a bigger number of business critical applications are going in the virtual environment.

For detailed information see –> VMware vSphere 6.7 scalability

