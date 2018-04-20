Home Data Center VMware vSphere 6.7 General Availability – Virtual Insanity

VMware vSphere 6.7 General Availability – Virtual Insanity

VMware vSphere 6.7 General Availability – Virtual Insanity
As many of you know, yesterday, vSphere 6.7 was released. There are some awesome updates, and while this isn’t an all-encompassing list of features, I wanted to round up the ones I felt were the most important (especially to my customers).

First and foremost, it should be noted that you cannot upgrade from vSphere 5.5 directly to 6.7. If you are currently on vSphere 5.5, this will be a two step process – upgrading to 6.0 or 6.5 first, then 6.7. All hosts, VDS, Host Profiles, etc need to be upgraded to at least 6.0 before upgrading to 6.7.

This is also the last version to support the flash client as well as vCenter on the Windows platform.

Additionally, Windows 2003 and XP are no longer supported, and PLEASE make sure you check the compatibility guide to make sure your hardware (and more specifically, processors) are supported.

vCenter Enhanced Linked Mode (ELM)

In vCenter 6.5, if you want to make use of ELM, you need to use external Platform Services Controllers (PSC) as it isn’t supported with embedded PSCs. Since the vCSA with an embedded PSC has the same performance and scalability as the external PSC topology, the only real reason to use external PSCs is if you need/want ELM.

If you have two vCenters with embedded PSCs, they are in their own respective SSO domains, and have no knowledge of each other. Hence, you need to login to each one individually to manage the objects and resources under it’s control. When you join multiple PSCs to the same SSO domain, and connect vCenters to those PSCs they are automatically aware of each other and you can login to either vCenter and see both in a single interface.

With vCenter 6.7, this is a thing of the past. You can now deploy up to 15 vCenter servers with embedded PSCs in the same SSO domain – having a single pane of glass, with a simplified architecture.

vCenter High Availability (vCHA) with ELM

One of the pain points with using external PSCs is if you want to also enable vCenter High Availability (vCHA); because you also need to configure PSC HA and place them behind a load balancer. While this is fully supported and functional, it has it’s challenges depending on the situation. Operational complexity is too much for some customers as well.

Now that we have the new functionality of using ELM with embedded PSCs, this make our architecture far less complex!

Notice the difference between the 6.5 architecture (top) and the 6.7 architecture (bottom):

While having less VMs to support, you also get the added benefit of protecting ALL vCenter and PSC services including VUM, Auto Deploy, etc.

