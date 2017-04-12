Home Data Center VMware vSphere 6.5b prevents vSphere Web Client logins for users w/o VC permissions

vSphere 6.5b prevents vSphere Web Client logins for users w/o VC permissions – opvizorWilliam Lam posted once again a very interesting article about VMware vSphere. You can find his article here, or simply scroll down.

A patch update was just released for vCenter Server 6.5, dubbed vSphere 6.5b.

Users with no vCenter Server permissions can log in to the vSphere Web ClientUsers without permissions can log in to the vSphere Web Client. Users can click the menu options, but no inventory is displayed.

Users with no permissions can no longer log in to the vSphere Web Client.

To enable the login, set the allow.user.without.permissions.login = true property in the webclient.properties file.

This particular behavior has been something that has confused a few customers and has been asked about since the introduction of vCenter Single Sign-On (SSO) service. The issue or rather the confusion is that prior to the SSO service, vCenter Server handled both authentication as well as authorization.

Read the entire article here, vSphere 6.5b prevents vSphere Web Client logins for users w/o VC permissions

via the fine folks at opvizor.

Categories:
Data Center
Monitoring
opvizor
opvizor opvizor is SaaS company that specializes in solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. These solutions help businesses automate and manage their virtual IT infrastructures within heterogeneous data processing centers, as well as solutions for the prevention of errors and failures. opvizor’s offices are located in Vienna, Austria and Houston, TX, USA. Dennis Zimmer is founder and CEO of the opvizor group.

Leave a Reply

