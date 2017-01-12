VMware vSphere 6.5 – vCenter Server High Availability (VCHA)
William Lam posted a new interesting article regarding vCenter Server High Availability in vSphere 6.5.
In playing with the new VCHA APIs, William decided to create a few VCHA functions which he thought would be useful to have as a PowerCLI module for others to use and also try out.
Find the complete article here, there are a lot more helpful information about vSphere 6.5 in Williams Blog.
Introducing vSphere 6.5vSphere 6.5 accelerates the customer transition to digital transformation and cloud computing by addressing key challenges:
1. Environments growing increasingly complex,
2. Growing IT security threats, and
3. The need to support both existing and new apps and services.
What is new for vSphere 6.5:The vCenter Server Appliance now has features that are exclusive such as:
Read the entire article here, vSphere 6.5. – vCenter Server High Availability (VCHA)
via the fine folks at opvizor.
