VMware vSphere 6.5 – vCenter Server High Availability (VCHA)

William Lam posted a new interesting article regarding vCenter Server High Availability in vSphere 6.5.

In playing with the new VCHA APIs, William decided to create a few VCHA functions which he thought would be useful to have as a PowerCLI module for others to use and also try out.

Find the complete article here, there are a lot more helpful information about vSphere 6.5 in Williams Blog.

Introducing vSphere 6.5vSphere 6.5 accelerates the customer transition to digital transformation and cloud computing by addressing key challenges: 1. Environments growing increasingly complex, 2. Growing IT security threats, and 3. The need to support both existing and new apps and services. What is new for vSphere 6.5:The vCenter Server Appliance now has features that are exclusive such as: Read the entire article here, vSphere 6.5. – vCenter Server High Availability (VCHA) via the fine folks at opvizor.