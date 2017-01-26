VMware vSphere 6.5 Security Product Walkthroughs

Are you aware of the VMware Product Walkthrough site? If not, you’re missing out on some really great content. A product walkthrough is a guided “tour” of many of VMware’s products. They are helpful when you want to do a dry run of a task, like encrypting a VM for example, so that you can become familiar with the necessary steps in the vSphere Web Client. A product walkthrough (PWT) is also helpful when demonstrating to your peers or colleagues just how easy security management has become in vSphere 6.5!

vSphere 6.5 Security Product Walkthroughs

Let’s go over the three new PWT’s that focus on vSphere 6.5 security.

VM Encryption

As mentioned in previous blogs, VM Encryption is new to vSphere 6.5 and takes a different approach from all other encryption methods available today. With VM Encryption, the encryption is done at the hypervisor level. Because a hypervisor has complete control over the virtual machine, we can encrypt I/O’s written to the virtual disk before they even reach the storage layer in the hypervisor. This allows for storage independence and ensures that data being written is never “in the clear”.

Read the entire article here, vSphere 6.5 Security Product Walkthroughs

via the fine folks at VMware!