VMware vSphere 6.5 Security Product Walkthroughs
Are you aware of the VMware Product Walkthrough site? If not, you’re missing out on some really great content. A product walkthrough is a guided “tour” of many of VMware’s products. They are helpful when you want to do a dry run of a task, like encrypting a VM for example, so that you can become familiar with the necessary steps in the vSphere Web Client. A product walkthrough (PWT) is also helpful when demonstrating to your peers or colleagues just how easy security management has become in vSphere 6.5!
vSphere 6.5 Security Product Walkthroughs
Let’s go over the three new PWT’s that focus on vSphere 6.5 security.
VM Encryption
As mentioned in previous blogs, VM Encryption is new to vSphere 6.5 and takes a different approach from all other encryption methods available today. With VM Encryption, the encryption is done at the hypervisor level. Because a hypervisor has complete control over the virtual machine, we can encrypt I/O’s written to the virtual disk before they even reach the storage layer in the hypervisor. This allows for storage independence and ensures that data being written is never “in the clear”.
Read the entire article here, vSphere 6.5 Security Product Walkthroughs
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper