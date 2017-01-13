VMware vSphere 6.5 Encrypted vMotion Architecture and Performance
With the rise in popularity of hybrid cloud computing, where VM sensitive data leaves the traditional IT environment and traverses over the public networks, IT administrators and architects need a simple and secure way to protect critical VM data that traverses across clouds and over long distances.
The Encrypted vMotion feature available in VMware vSphere® 6.5 addresses this challenge by introducing a software approach that provides end-to-end encryption for vMotion network traffic. The feature encrypts all the vMotion data inside the vmkernel by using the most widely used AES-GCM encryption standards, and thereby provides data confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity even if vMotion traffic traverses untrusted network links.
A new white paper, “VMware vSphere 6.5 Encrypted vMotion Architecture, Performance and Best Practices”, is now available. In that paper, we describe the vSphere 6.5 Encrypted vMotion architecture and provide a comprehensive look at the performance of live migrating virtual machines running typical Tier 1 applications using vSphere 6.5 Encrypted vMotion. Tests measure characteristics such as total migration time and application performance during live migration. In addition, we examine vSphere 6.5 Encrypted vMotion performance over a high-latency network, such as that in a long distance network. Finally, we describe several best practices to follow when using vSphere 6.5 Encrypted vMotion.
