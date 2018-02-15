VMware vSphere 5.5 and vSAN 5.5 End of General Support Reminder

We would like to remind you that the End of General Support (EOGS) for vSphere 5.5 and vSAN 5.5 is September 19, 2018.

To maintain your full level of Support and Subscription Services, VMware recommends upgrading to vSphere 6.5. Note that by upgrading to vSphere 6.5 you not only get all the latest capabilities of vSphere but also the latest vSAN release and capabilities.

vCloud Suite 5 and vSphere with Operations Management (vSOM) customers running vSphere 5.5 are also recommended to upgrade to vSphere 6.5.

For more information on the benefits of upgrading and how to upgrade, visit the VMware vSphere Upgrade Center. For detailed technical guidance, visit vSphere Central and the vSphere 6.5 Topology and Upgrade Planning Tool. VMware has extended general support for vSphere 6.5 to a full five years from date of release, which will end on November 15, 2021.

If you require assistance upgrading to a newer version of vSphere, VMware’s vSphere Upgrade Service is available. This service delivers a comprehensive guide to upgrading your virtual infrastructure including recommendations for planning and testing the upgrade, the actual upgrade itself, validation guidance, and rollback procedures. For more information, contact your VMware account team, VMware Partner, or visit VMware Professional Services.

Via the fine folks at VMware!