VMware vSAN: What is VMware vSAN?

What is vSAN?VMware vSAN is a software defined storage solution from VMware to eliminate the need of the additional storage boxes using the local server storage. In simple words – vSAN abstracts the local storage of ESXi hosts and makes a pool of it to be used as a shared storage which is very much optimized. So as you are using the local storage you will not need an additional storage box for the storing files which also helps in lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

vSAN is a very easy to use solution. With a few clicks you can create and configure the storage pool. vSAN also provides the policies referred to as SPBM (Storage Policy Based Management) which can be applied to a single VM or a single sidk based on the requirements.

There are many server vendors which provides the vSAN ready nodes optimized and VMware certified. So you can easily chosse from your preferred vendor which solution you like to use.

vSAN architecture

As you can see in the above image of vSAN Architecture you will easily understand what is vSAN and how it works.

