VMware vSAN Storage Policy Assigned to vSphere Replication Replicas

VMware vSphere Replication (VR) is a replication feature that is included with vSphere Essentials Plus Kit and higher editions of vSphere. Replication is configured on a per-VM basis with RPOs as low as five minutes. It is compatible with vSAN, as well as, other datastore types such as VMFS, NFS, and vSphere Virtual Volumes (VVols). VR is often used with VMware Site Recovery Manager to provide a tightly-integrated, reliable, automated disaster recovery solution.

vSAN is an excellent, cost-effective choice for storage at a secondary/disaster recovery site. It has the necessary performance to handle starting many VMs concurrently – also known as a “boot storm” – which is typical in a disaster recovery scenario. You can see a video here that shows Site Recovery Manager recovering 1000 VMs on a 4-node all-flash vSAN cluster in less than 30 minutes.

As mentioned a moment ago, VR is configured on a per-VM basis. This enables precise control over which VMs get replicated regardless of what storage the VMs’ files reside on. When configuring replication for a VM at the source location, it is possible to select a storage policy that is applied to the VM when it is recovered at the target location. What is not well know is what storage policy gets assigned to the replica of the VM at the target location (before recovery).

