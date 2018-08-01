VMware vSAN: Hybrid vs. All Flash

We would like to continue our vSAN series with Mayur Parmar’s very helpful blog posts. Please find the complete article from Mayur here and scroll down for some more information.

VMware vSAN is a software defined storage solution from VMware to eliminate the need of the additional storage boxes using the local server storage. In simple words – vSAN abstracts the local storage of ESXi hosts and makes a pool of it to be used as a shared storage which is very much optimized. So as you are using the local storage you will not need additional storage boxes for the storing files which also helps in lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

vSan uses the local server’s disk to create a data store. Disk in the server can be of multiple types such as SAS, NL-SAS, SATA, SSD, NVMe etc.

In vSAN you can use 2 different configurations based on your requirements which is Hybrid or All Flash. vSAN uses the Cache Tier and the Capacity Tier. Cache Tier is used for read cache performance while Capacity Tier makes the capacity for storing the data.