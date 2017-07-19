VMware vSAN Gets an Upgrade to First Class

With the release of vRealize Operations 6.6 I am excited to announce that customers can now manage their vSAN deployments with native integration. No need to install a management pack; just set up your vSAN adapter instances and vRealize Operations will do the rest. As a critical component of the VMware Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), vSAN is given first class treatment. This includes an exciting new array of dashboards and alerts which are tailored to new and improved vSAN 6.6 features. In this post, I will cover the capabilities of vSAN management in vRealize Operations, including a review of the available dashboards.

What’s New?If you are a vSAN customer or follow this exciting technology from VMware, you know that the 6.6 release contained some interesting capabilities and some of these allow for better, deeper visibility within vRealize Operations. Specifically:

Degraded Device Handling for proactive detection and handling of failing devices

Improved Resync and Rebuilds to minimize impact on primary workloads

Enhanced Health Monitoring including alert tuning to reduce duplicative alerts

As I walk through the dashboards, I’ll point out how we take advantage of these and also new capabilities from the vRealize Operations side:

