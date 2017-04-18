Recently VMware announced the general availability of VMware vSAN 6.6. This release contains several new features and capabilities. At a high level the new features and capabilities are:

vSAN Encryption – Datastore level encryption in a dedupe/compression efficient way

Local Protection for Stretched Clusters

Removal of Multicast

ESXi Host Client (HTML-5) management and monitoring functionality

Enhanced rebalancing

Enhanced repairs

Enhanced resync

Resync throttling

Maintenance Pre-Check

Stretched Cluster Witness Replacement UI

vSAN included in “Phone Home / Customer Experience Improvement Program”

Including Cloud based health checks!

API enhancements

vSAN Easy Install

vSAN Config Assist / Firmware Update

Enhanced Performance and Health Monitoring

To find out more on these new capabilities you can read the what’s new blog article here.

The entire article here, VMware vSAN and the vCloud Air Network: New Features and Capabilites

via the fine folks at VMware!