VMware vSAN and the vCloud Air Network: New Features and Capabilites
Recently VMware announced the general availability of VMware vSAN 6.6. This release contains several new features and capabilities. At a high level the new features and capabilities are:
- vSAN Encryption – Datastore level encryption in a dedupe/compression efficient way
- Local Protection for Stretched Clusters
- Removal of Multicast
- ESXi Host Client (HTML-5) management and monitoring functionality
- Enhanced rebalancing
- Enhanced repairs
- Enhanced resync
- Resync throttling
- Maintenance Pre-Check
- Stretched Cluster Witness Replacement UI
- vSAN included in “Phone Home / Customer Experience Improvement Program”
- Including Cloud based health checks!
- API enhancements
- vSAN Easy Install
- vSAN Config Assist / Firmware Update
- Enhanced Performance and Health Monitoring
To find out more on these new capabilities you can read the what’s new blog article here.
The entire article here, VMware vSAN and the vCloud Air Network: New Features and Capabilites
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown