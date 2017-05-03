VMware vSAN and Fault Domains, aka Rack Awareness

Keeping your virtual workloads up and running at all times while also providing the back-end data resiliency is key to any VMware vSphere deployment. This is true if your shared-storage mode consists of a “traditional” three tier architecture (host/fabric/storage) or if you leverage Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) to consolidate and provide compute/storage resources. How you accomplish this task though is different. With the traditional storage array you have redundant controllers front ending your disk subsystem, or if scaling you might place multiple controller across cabinets in a “cluster” configuration. With HCI/vSAN the concepts are still basically the same, but you are now leveraging both hardware (compute/storage nodes) and the software to logically place your data across cabinets. In vSAN this means leveraging Fault Domains for rack awareness.

When working with vSAN and how it protects/ensures virtual machine availability think of the fundamental RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) concepts spanning across the nodes that make up your vSAN cluster, aka RAIN (Redundant Array of Independent Nodes). These concepts are applied via policies and specifically around Failures to Tolerate (FTT) and Failure Tolerance Method (FTM). The selection or combination of these options provide either mirroring (RAID1) or RAID5/6 with FTT set to one or two and FTM configured for Erasure Coding.

