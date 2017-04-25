VMware vSAN 6.6 Stretched Clusters – Capacity Considerations when using Local Protection or Site Affinity

vSAN’s ability to provide a fully active-active, stretched cluster has already been proven. vSAN 6.6 takes this a step further, allowing for storage redundancy within a site AND across sites at the same time.

This helps deliver effective, affordable protection against entire site outages, as well as host outages within a site. When using across sites and within site protection, data does not have to be fetched from the alternate site in the event of a host or disk failure, helping deliver greater performance along with the added layer of protection.

This allows for mirrored protection across sites (RAID1), as well as mirrored protection for Hybrid architectures, and either mirrored (RAID1) or erasure coding (RAID5/6) protection for All-Flash architectures within a local site. Each site will still require enough hosts/capacity to meet the requirements of the local policy.

A common question asked since the announcement of vSAN 6.6, is “How do I properly size for capacity with vSAN 6.6 with Local Protection or Site Affinity?”

