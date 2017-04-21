VMware vSAN 6.6 Online Health Check and Performance Service Improvements

vSAN Online Health CheckFor a quick video of this feature check out this link.The Native VSAN health UI was introduced with VSAN 6.1. This was an external plugin that could run a number of basics checks on a cluster. With vSAN 6.2 this feature and functionality became a core art of the product in the form of the Health UI which can be found within the Monitor Tab, under VSAN and Health. Dozens of proactive configuration and state checks are made. The list of checks has expanded in new versions of vSAN to help proactively alert users to potential risks in their environment.

A key limitation is that it requires an update to vSAN and ESXi in order to deploy new health checks. In vSAN 6.6 the Online health check functionality solves this problem. The vSAN online health checks.These health checks are backed by knowledge base articles so a customer can simply click on the “Ask VMware” button for a link to the corresponding article. It should be noted that this functionality requires the CEIP be enabled on a cluster, and that a vCenter have connectivity to the internet. If direct connectivity is not available it can leverage the vCenter proxy configuration.

