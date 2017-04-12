Home Data Center VMware vSAN 6.6 Online Health Check and performance improvements

vSAN Online Health Check

The VSAN health UI plugin was introduced with VSAN 6.1. This was an external plugin that could run a number of basics checks on a cluster. With vSAN 6.2 this feature and functionality became a core art of the product in the form of the Health UI which can be found within the Monitor Tab, under VSAN and Health. Dozens of proactive configuration and state checks are made. The list of checks has expanded in new versions of vSAN to help proactively alert users to potential risks in their environment.

A key limitation is that it requires an update to vSAN and ESXi in order to deploy new health checks. In vSAN 6.6 the Online health check functionality solves this problem. The vSAN online health checks.

tags:
Categories:
