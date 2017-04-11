VMware vSAN 6.6 – Native Data-at-Rest Encryption

Security is top of mind for many of you. VMware introduced advanced security for the modern data centers with the release of vSphere 6.5, and we are excited to now be extending security to vSAN with the industry’s first native HCI security solution.

Security in vSphere 6.5

The vSphere 6.5 release delivered several new features centered on better security, control, and logging. Many of these are used meet regulatory compliance requirements, data protection, forensic analysis and more. One of the many security features introduced in vSphere 6.5 is VM Encryption.

VM Encryption is a per-virtual machine option that allows you to provide native data-at-rest encryption. For more information specific to the security enhancements in vSphere 6.5, and especially VM Encryption, take a look here:

vSAN Encryption for Data-at-Rest

In vSAN 6.6, we are introducing another option for native data-at-rest encryption, vSAN Encryption.

