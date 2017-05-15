VMware vSAN powers market-leading Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions through native integration with the industry-standard VMware vSphere hypervisor and the VMware vCenter Server unified management solution. vSAN is quite capable of running nearly any virtual server and desktop workload. These workloads run in an ever-increasing number of environments: primary data centers, disaster recovery sites, remote offices, call centers, retail stores, commercial ships, and more. A one-size-fits-all licensing model does not cover such a wide variety of use cases so VMware offers vSAN in a few different licensing options.

The vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide is available to help customers and partners understand what licensing editions are available, the features included in each edition, the consumption types (per-CPU, per-VM, per-CCU), and the scenarios where they are commonly used. Notable changes to the licensing lineup include support for new vSAN 6.6 features such as encryption and stretched cluster local failure protection. We’ve also introduced new VMware HCI Kit bundles to simplify licensing for environments needing vSphere and vSAN licenses.

Read the entire article here, VMware vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide

via the fine folks at VMware!