Home VMware vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide

VMware vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide

0
VMware vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide
0

VMware vSAN powers market-leading Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions through native integration with the industry-standard VMware vSphere hypervisor and the VMware vCenter Server unified management solution. vSAN is quite capable of running nearly any virtual server and desktop workload. These workloads run in an ever-increasing number of environments: primary data centers, disaster recovery sites, remote offices, call centers, retail stores, commercial ships, and more. A one-size-fits-all licensing model does not cover such a wide variety of use cases so VMware offers vSAN in a few different licensing options.

The vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide is available to help customers and partners understand what licensing editions are available, the features included in each edition, the consumption types (per-CPU, per-VM, per-CCU), and the scenarios where they are commonly used. Notable changes to the licensing lineup include support for new vSAN 6.6 features such as encryption and stretched cluster local failure protection. We’ve also introduced new VMware HCI Kit bundles to simplify licensing for environments needing vSphere and vSAN licenses.

Read the entire article here, VMware vSAN 6.6 Licensing Guide

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        Join our webinar to learn why iN DEMAND, a joint venture between Comcast, Cox Communications and Charter that provides streaming video services to major cable companies, brought their data storage from on-premises to the cloud using SoftNAS Cloud for AWS. Are you considering transitioning your on-premises data storage, but concerned about how to move enterprise-grade […]

        read more
        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494652871_maxresdefault.jpg

          Ransomware preparedness and recovery fundamentals – Video

          What is ransomware and why is it so dangerous? Find out all about how it works and how to defend against it in the new e-book from Veeam and Conversational Geek – “Conversational Ransomware Defense and Survival”. Learn more at: https://go.veeam.com/ransomware-awareness-education This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1494608954_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central – Free Patch Management Training – Video

          1494664160_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Announces Project Holodeck – Video

          1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

          How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video