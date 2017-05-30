VMware vSAN 6.6, HPE Simplivity 380, Cisco HyperFlex 2.1 updated in online SDS & HCI comparison!

In our ongoing efforts to provide you with the industry’s most current and “always-online” product evaluations for your technology decisions, the online SDS & HCI comparison has been updated with a number of recent product releases.

In addition category consultant Herman Rutten has expanded the comparison with a new evaluation criteria “Stretched Cluster Data Redundancy” and introduced “HPE Simplivity” as vendor name to reflect the recent acquisition.

VMware vSAN – updated to version v6.6

vSAN Encryption – Datastore level encryption (dedupe/compression efficient)

Local Protection for Stretched Clusters

Removal of Multicast

ESXi Host Client (HTML-5) management and monitoring functionality

Enhanced rebalancing

Enhanced repairs

Enhanced resync

Maintenance Pre-Check

Stretched Cluster Witness Replacement UI

vSAN included in “Phone Home / Customer Experience Improvement Program”

API enhancements

vSAN Easy Install

vSAN Config Assist / Firmware Update

Enhanced Performance and Health Monitoring

For details and further insight see e.g. Duncan Epping’s blog here

