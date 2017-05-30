VMware vSAN 6.6, HPE Simplivity 380, Cisco HyperFlex 2.1 updated in online SDS & HCI comparison!
In our ongoing efforts to provide you with the industry’s most current and “always-online” product evaluations for your technology decisions, the online SDS & HCI comparison has been updated with a number of recent product releases.
In addition category consultant Herman Rutten has expanded the comparison with a new evaluation criteria “Stretched Cluster Data Redundancy” and introduced “HPE Simplivity” as vendor name to reflect the recent acquisition.
VMware vSAN – updated to version v6.6
- vSAN Encryption – Datastore level encryption (dedupe/compression efficient)
- Local Protection for Stretched Clusters
- Removal of Multicast
- ESXi Host Client (HTML-5) management and monitoring functionality
- Enhanced rebalancing
- Enhanced repairs
- Enhanced resync
- Maintenance Pre-Check
- Stretched Cluster Witness Replacement UI
- vSAN included in “Phone Home / Customer Experience Improvement Program”
- API enhancements
- vSAN Easy Install
- vSAN Config Assist / Firmware Update
- Enhanced Performance and Health Monitoring
For details and further insight see e.g. Duncan Epping’s blog here
Read the entire article here, vSAN 6.6, HPE Simplivity 380, Cisco HyperFlex 2.1 updated in online SDS & HCI comparison!
via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community
