VMware vSAN 6.6 Configuration Assist Makes Setup & Updating Easier

Whether setting up vSAN using Easy Install, manually, or through the vSphere Web Client, once the first host is setup, there are some necessary tasks to complete the configuration.

Initial tasks required include setting up a VMkernel port with vSAN traffic, claiming disks, and more. Each of these can be accomplished relatively easily at through individual host configuration or through the vSAN configuration wizard. In addition to initial tasks, ongoing tasks include storage controller firmware updates, driver updates, and more.

Configuration Assist makes setup even easier

The vSAN Setup Wizard takes care of specific tasks when setting up a vSAN cluster. Configuration settings like Deduplication & Compress (as well as Encryption in vSAN 6.6), whether or not a cluster is 2 Node/Stretched or not, as well as claiming disks. What about some of the normal vSAN recommendations?

Some of the normal vSAN recommendations/checks that are not configured as part of the vSAN cluster wizard include:

