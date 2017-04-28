Home Management VMware: vRealize Operations Wins Rave Reviews

VMware: vRealize Operations Wins Rave Reviews

VMware: vRealize Operations Wins Rave Reviews
“People can have the Model T in any color – so long as it’s black.” – Henry Ford

A quaint view of customer insights, isn’t it? Good thing we take a different approach to IT operations at VMware. I’m pleased to report that our vRealize Operations product continues to win rave reviews from the people who matter most—customers. And in the forum type many users value most—an independent setting where users post their real experiences for their peers. In this case, that forum is IT Central Station, which offers unbiased reviews from the tech community.

We know you value the opinion of your peers, and we pay a lot of attention to it here at VMware. That’s because we know that buying decisions are becoming more and more influenced by the advice of others. It’s long been the case in how consumers buy, but the same is true in business purchase decisions as well.

Read the entire article here, vRealize Operations Wins Rave Reviews

via the fine folks at VMware!

VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

