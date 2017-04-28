VMware: vRealize Operations Wins Rave Reviews

“People can have the Model T in any color – so long as it’s black.” – Henry Ford

A quaint view of customer insights, isn’t it? Good thing we take a different approach to IT operations at VMware. I’m pleased to report that our vRealize Operations product continues to win rave reviews from the people who matter most—customers. And in the forum type many users value most—an independent setting where users post their real experiences for their peers. In this case, that forum is IT Central Station, which offers unbiased reviews from the tech community.

Whatever color you want, as long as it’s black.

We know you value the opinion of your peers, and we pay a lot of attention to it here at VMware. That’s because we know that buying decisions are becoming more and more influenced by the advice of others. It’s long been the case in how consumers buy, but the same is true in business purchase decisions as well.

Read the entire article here, vRealize Operations Wins Rave Reviews

via the fine folks at VMware!