VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4, Part 3
Introduction
This blog post addresses two new features of VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4. The first is application-crash alerts for desktop applications. The second is a dashboard for root-cause analysis.
Part 1 of the blog-post series described what is new in vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4. Part 2 discussed new support for monitoring VMware App Volumes, View in VMware Horizon 7, and VMware Access Point. Part 4 will provide information about memory usage, support, and enhancements.
Application-Crash Alerts for Desktop Applications
The new application-crash alerts for desktop applications monitor application status in a VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) environment or an RDS (Remote Desktop Services) session. This is vital to a successful implementation. In addition, knowing details about when and why an application crashed on a virtual desktop or an RD session is crucial to enabling you to successfully troubleshoot issues.
Read the entire article here, VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4, Part 3: New Application-Crash Alerts for Desktop Applications and New Dashboard for Root-Cause Analysis
via the fine folks at VMware!
