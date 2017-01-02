We are excited to announce that VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4 has reached general availability! This latest version includes many new features that benefit VMware Horizon 7 and Citrix customers. In this release, you will find the following features:

App Volumes – Monitors AppStack attach time during the user login process.

Application usage – Reports who used which applications and when, for RDSH applications and desktops, and also for virtual desktops.

Application-crash alerts – Notifies administrators of application crashes.

Root-cause analysis dashboard – Quickly pinpoints what is causing user issues.

Cloud Pod Architecture – Quickly identifies the pod that is hosting a user or session, and the pod host.

Access Point – Alerts administrators about Access Point capacity.

VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4 supports the following newly released platforms:

Read the entire article here, VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4, Part 1: What’s New – VMware End-User Computing Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!