VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4, Part 1: What’s New
We are excited to announce that VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4 has reached general availability! This latest version includes many new features that benefit VMware Horizon 7 and Citrix customers. In this release, you will find the following features:
- App Volumes – Monitors AppStack attach time during the user login process.
- Application usage – Reports who used which applications and when, for RDSH applications and desktops, and also for virtual desktops.
- Application-crash alerts – Notifies administrators of application crashes.
- Root-cause analysis dashboard – Quickly pinpoints what is causing user issues.
- Cloud Pod Architecture – Quickly identifies the pod that is hosting a user or session, and the pod host.
- Access Point – Alerts administrators about Access Point capacity.
VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4 supports the following newly released platforms:
Read the entire article here, VMware vRealize Operations for Horizon and Published Applications 6.4, Part 1: What’s New – VMware End-User Computing Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
